Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops.

Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by Morning Break to share details of the event. And Kawaiola Deguilmo, Kapeka Vares and Kaleo Phillips performed a traditional Hula dance on the show too.

The Reno Aloha Festival takes place at Wingfield Park Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here for more information. You can also follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

Latest News

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Black Rock Field Office seeking comment on impact of geothermal exploration plan
8-18-22
iNinja Poker Tour taking over Atlantis for 10 days
Dragon Boat Races
Enjoy the ancient Chinese sporting tradition of dragon boat racing at the Sparks Marina
Movie Minute - August 19, 2022
Movie Minute: It’s the battle of the beasts this weekend: lions, Hulks and dragons