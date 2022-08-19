Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops.

Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by Morning Break to share details of the event. And Kawaiola Deguilmo, Kapeka Vares and Kaleo Phillips performed a traditional Hula dance on the show too.

The Reno Aloha Festival takes place at Wingfield Park Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

