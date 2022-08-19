Enjoy the ancient Chinese sporting tradition of dragon boat racing at the Sparks Marina

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teams of 20 paddlers get decked out in bright and colorful designs will race across the Sparks Marina to therhythmic pulse of a ceremonial drummer. The annual Dragon Boat Festival includes a health and wellness village, Asian Cultural Expo and performance stage, vendors, food trucks, artisan village and more.

One of the team captains this year is Sparks Councilman, Donald Abbott. He stopped by Morning Break to share all the things you need to know about this event.

The festival kicks off at the Sparks Marina at 8:30 a.m. and the races go all day long until early afternoon.

