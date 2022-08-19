Enjoy the ancient Chinese sporting tradition of dragon boat racing at the Sparks Marina

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teams of 20 paddlers get decked out in bright and colorful designs will race across the Sparks Marina to therhythmic pulse of a ceremonial drummer. The annual Dragon Boat Festival includes a health and wellness village, Asian Cultural Expo and performance stage, vendors, food trucks, artisan village and more.

One of the team captains this year is Sparks Councilman, Donald Abbott. He stopped by Morning Break to share all the things you need to know about this event.

The festival kicks off at the Sparks Marina at 8:30 a.m. and the races go all day long until early afternoon.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake

Latest News

Movie Minute - August 19, 2022
Movie Minute: It’s the battle of the beasts this weekend: lions, Hulks and dragons
Officials highlight picture of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as search continues
Sex offender compliance sweeps completed as part of Kiely Rodni investigation
Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S.
Washoe County reports 10th monkeypox case
David Pereria was apprehended last Friday
DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online