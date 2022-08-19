DMV officers arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - DMV officers arrested a Las Vegas man last week on suspicion of selling stolen vehicles online.

27-year-old David Pereria was apprehended on Aug. 12 amid an attempt to sell a stolen 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500HD posted on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace.

He was trying to sell the car for $27,000 in cash. Officers posed as buyers in order to locate a vehicle they believe was stolen and offered for sale online.

Upon confirming the vehicle was stolen, officers interrupted Pereria as he was trying to sell it to an unsuspecting buyer. A short foot pursuit then ensued before he was taken into custody.

Police say the vehicle had a fake California title, matching fake VINs, forged insurance cards, and a stolen California license plate.

Pereia was booked into the Clark County Jail on felony charges related to fraud, car theft, falsifying official documents, and one misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

Investigators with the DMV were made aware of Pereia’s case by the victim of a previous scam who had previously purchased a car from for $18,000 cash. That car was later impounded when it was discovered to be stolen by police.

Pereia was linked to the sale by DMV investigators, who pressed charges related to that incident as well. He is also currently on probation for drug charges in Texas.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demand cash,” said J.D. Decker, chief of DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division. “This applies specifically to late model pickup trucks which are commonly found to be involved in these scams.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.