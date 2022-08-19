Department of Wildlife receives donation of nearly 250 life jackets

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife is receiving a donation of nearly 250 life jackets from Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate.

The donation will be made Friday at the NDOW office on Valley Road, marking the second consecutive year the company has donated life jackets.

“Last year, we were able to use the donated jackets to stock multiple life jacket loaner stations in Northern Nevada, as well as several giveaways,” said Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles, Boating Law Administrator for Nevada. “We are extremely appreciative to have partners like Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate helping us keep people safe on the water.”

