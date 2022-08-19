Black Rock Field Office seeking comment on impact of geothermal exploration plan

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Black Rock Field Office is seeking public comments on the draft assessment to analyze the environmental impact of a geothermal exploration project.

The comment period will last for 30 days, ending on Sept. 19.

The field office is analyzing the environmental impacts of the proposed project located in Washoe County, less than a mile from Gerlach.

Further exploration of the geothermal resources in the area have been proposed by Ormat Nevada based on the results of previous geothermal exploration.

Principal access to the project would be through NV-447 and County Road 34. It would employ up to 10 people during the one-to-two year exploration phase, with the potential for more in upcoming phases.

Comments can be submitted via email to blm_nv_wdo_gerlach_geothermal@blm.gov., or mailed to:

Attn: Gerlach Geothermal Exploration Project

C/O BLM Winnemucca District

5100 East Winnemucca Blvd.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

All mailed comments must be post marked no later than Sept. 19. Comments may also be submitted here.

