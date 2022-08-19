Beyond Van Gogh Exhibition now open until October 3rd

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is now home to an immersive art experience. “Beyond Van Gogh” takes visitors into over 300 pieces of the Dutch artist’s work. Now until October 3rd, the Reno-Sparks Convention Center will have this exhibit open seven days a week. The public can purchase tickets in 1-hour time slots starting at 10 a.m.

Fanny Curtat is an Arts Historian for “Beyond Van Gogh”, she shared what people can expect with viewing art in this form,

“It’s a really unique way to enter a painting, so whether you know a lot about him or you’re familiar with his work, it’s really truly a fantasy of being inside a painting you know. As soon as you set foot in that last immersive room, you’re inside the painting. It’s animated, it’s moving around you, it’s all over the walls and floors, and you just get to enjoy,” Curtat said.

The “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit is a great access point to the arts and is a learning opportunity for all ages.

