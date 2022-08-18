Wildland firefighters find abandoned campfires near Water Canyon

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Bureau of Land Management is reminding people to extinguish their campfires after wildland firefighters found several abandoned campfires in the Water Canyon Recreation Area.

They also say recreators should bring water and a shovel in order to extinguish the fires and to use the “mix and stir” method to remove heat from the coals to reduce the possibility of a wildfire ignition.

“We ask the public to never leave a camp or cooking fire unattended and to extinguish all fires before turning in for the night or leaving the recreation area,” said Winnemucca District Fire Management Officer, Donovan Walker.

The recreation area is located about five miles southeast of the town of Winnemucca. BLM also reminds people that the state of Nevada has fire restrictions in place.

