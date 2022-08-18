WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, the Washoe County School District released their latest mitigation plan on how they will continue to track cases of COVID-19, keep cases out of schools and trace close contacts.

“We know that from well before COVID, washing your hands, using good respiratory etiquette, sneezing into your elbow not on your hands or on your friend and staying home when you’re sick, all of those things are important to make sure we don’t spread communicable diseases,” said Leslie Allfree with WCSD Student Health Services.

Officials at WCSD say its important to remind everyone that no one thing will stop the spread of any illnesses including COVID-19, so they’re encouraging multiple efforts, which include inside the classroom.

“Increased ventilation to make sure that the air that’s in the school is clean, bring in as much outside air as possible, run it through some pretty heavy duty filters on an increased calendar or schedule so that we know that the schools are as safe as they can possibly be,” Allfree explained.

The district also has a screening tool that is already up on their website. That tool has been in place since 2020 to help families figure out the best course of action for their student depending on their symptoms.

“Our leadership team and our departments have come together to make sure that our families have the supports they need and that our staff and our community has the support that they needs so that they can stay in school,” Allfree said.

On the topic of illnesses, I did also ask about any protocols in place for monkeypox. The district says as of right now, our community has not reported any cases in people under 18.

