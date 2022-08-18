Two missing boaters sought at Pyramid Lake

Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.
Pyramid Lake with Anaho Island ii the background.(Charlotte Larsen via Federal Highway Administration)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:33 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters missing at Pyramid Lake.

A man and two women were floating in a small, rubber boat. The winds picked up and made conditions rough, pushing the boat.

The man got off the boat and swam to shore. The woman remained on the boat and were last seen drifting to Anaho Island.

The man called for help. The sheriff’s office was called in about 5:42 p.m.

The Pyramid Lake Police Department, Pyramid Lake Fire Department, Washoe County Search and Rescue and RAVEN helicopter were looking for the women.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 775-560-4417.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in...
Nevada governor vows to codify order protecting abortion patients into law
Death Valley National Park remains closed to visitors after flash flooding
California desert parks still working to repair flood damage
Reno Aces
Reno Aces at home this week
The scene of a head-on collision that closed East Golden Valley Road.
East Golden Valley Road reopens after head-on collision