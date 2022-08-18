Two missing boaters sought at Pyramid Lake

SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters missing at Pyramid Lake.

A man and two women were floating in a small, rubber boat. The winds picked up and made conditions rough, pushing the boat.

The man got off the boat and swam to shore. The woman remained on the boat and were last seen drifting to Anaho Island.

The man called for help. The sheriff’s office was called in about 5:42 p.m.

The Pyramid Lake Police Department, Pyramid Lake Fire Department, Washoe County Search and Rescue and RAVEN helicopter were looking for the women.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 775-560-4417.

