Texas man gets prison in Vegas DUI sports car-moped crash

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in March to driving under the influence causing death in a plea deal that avoided trial
An image of a gavel
An image of a gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - A Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man on a motorized street scooter has been sentenced to six to 20 years in Nevada state prison.

Andrew James Rodriguez, 34, of New Braunfels, Texas, apologized in court Wednesday to the family of Walter “Jay” Anderson, the 58-year-old man killed in the June 2021 crash on a boulevard southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

“It was an accident, and I never meant to hurt anybody, and I’m sorry for your loss,” Rodriguez said, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in March to driving under the influence causing death in a plea deal that avoided trial and included his agreed-upon sentence. He was led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

His attorney, Richard Schonfeld, on Thursday called the crash a tragic circumstance and said his client expressed sincere remorse to Anderson’s family.

Anderson was riding a moped, and police said computer data from the 2017 Lamborghini Huracan showed Rodriguez reached 141 mph (227 kph) before decreasing to 127 mph (204 kph) when airbags deployed.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) hits Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith...
Raiders sign defensive end Jordan Jenkins
State of Nevada
3 Storey County trustees agree to violations with ethics committee
COVID-19 (STOCK)
WCSD aims to control outbreaks as kids head back to school
The unemployment rate in Nevada fell once again, and now sits at 4.4%
Nevada unemployment rate falls to 4.4%