Stone Garrett has contract selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Former Reno Aces outfielder Stone Garrett had his contract selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks today and “Received the call to the Majors” for the first time in his professional career.

He will be playing left field and batting fifth in the starting lineup for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they square off tonight against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, with the first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. PST.

The Reno Aces staff captured the moment manager Stone Garrett called his parents to share the news of his promotion. The video content of this special moment will be airing across the Arizona Diamondbacks’ social media channels and Bally’s Arizona.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native was on the Aces’ Opening Day roster and played in 103 games with the club. During that time, he hit .275 (107-for-389) with Pacific Coast League-leading 28 home runs and 95 RBI. He also leads the league in extra-base hits (54) and total bases (221).

He joins outfielder Alek Thomas, left-handed pitcher Tyler Holton, infielder Buddy Kennedy, and left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry. They also made their MLB debuts this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, through Sunday, August 21. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

