The Sierra Arts Foundation to host 12th annual open studios event for art lovers to see artists at work

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting an Open Studios event this weekend. It’s an opportunity for artists to peel back the curtain on their work and invite art lovers to watch them create in the comfort of their own studios. This is a great opportunity for community members to peruse the works of local artists in a unique way as more more than 20 artists from Reno, Carson City and even Hawthorne will be at this event.

Tracey Oliver, executive director of the Sierra Arts Foundation, stopped by Morning Break along with artists, Holly Gardner and Nanette Oleson.

The event will be held August 19, 20 and 21 at various studios in Northern Nevada from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

Participants include artists Char Hadwin, Julie Steiner, Don Kennedy, Norman Lamont, Mandi Wartanen, Judy Hilbish, Louise Noel, Pam Sutton, Kathryn Dudley, Holly Gardner, Rin Minatozaki, Carol Smyth, Lynn B. Starnes, Richard Sheriff, Tia Flores, Bunny Carnahan, Nanette Oleson, John Manley, Virginia Dumas and participating studios such as The Potentialist Workshop and Artemisia Studios. A comprehensive list of participating artists and their studios can be seen here.

