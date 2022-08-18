Raiders sign defensive end Jordan Jenkins

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Las Vegas Raiders announced Thursday they have signed defensive end Jordan Jenkins.

Jenkins joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Houston Texans, where he recorded 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He was originally a third round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2016 and played five seasons with the team.

During his six-year career, he has appeared in 83 games, totaling 204 tackles, 25 sacks, eight passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and five fumbles recovered.

His best season came in 2019, when he lead the Jets in sacks with a career high eight. The year before in 2018, he tied for the team lead with seven.

