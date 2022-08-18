Pioneer Center hosts Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival benefitting the SPCA of Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars! The whole community is invited to a free, three-day event at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. The Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at the E.L. Cord Plaza in front of the performing arts center. Six northern Nevada-based dance/movement companies will perform on the outdoor plaza stage. The event not only showcases local talent, it puts a spotlight on all the work done by the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

Adam Cates and Dennyse Sewell from the Pioneer Center, and Emily Lee, the communications manager for the SPCA, stopped by Morning Break to hype people up for this event,

The plaza opens at 6 p.m. Guests can bring their own low-level lawn chairs, cushions, or blankets for seating. Guests are asked not to bring their own dogs, but they are encouraged to donate pet food and supplies to the SPCA-NN.

Performance Schedule

  • Friday, August 19
    • RSIC Pow Wow Dance Group: Lorri Stump-Chasing Crow, director
    • Around the Stage: Keely Cobb, director
  • Saturday, August 20
    • Ballet Folklórico Pueblo Nuevo: Belén Chávez Buenrostro, director
    • Nevada Dance Company: Oliver-Paul Adams and Erica Chipp-Adams, directors
  • Sunday, August 21
    • Tsurunokai: Rieko Shimbo, director
    • Collateral & Co.: Caitlin McCarty, director

For more information, click here. You can also follow the Pioneer Center on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

