Ninth case of monkeypox reported in Washoe County

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A ninth case of monkeypox has been reported in Washoe County, the health district announced Thursday morning.

WCHD says the newest case is from a man in his 30′s who is a known contact to a confirmed case.

The health district says symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Click here to learn more about how to prevent the disease.

The rash may be painful.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.