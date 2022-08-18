New UNR students move in to the dorms this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Wolf Pack is getting bigger as incoming students begin moving into their dorm rooms in the next three days.

A total of 3,000 students will be moving into the dorms on campus. Students will be arriving at their designated times to give them the opportunity to move in and make unloading an easier process.

This is the second year NevadaFIT is required for incoming students. All new students will meet to begin their check-in at the Knowledge Center where they will get their Wolf Card AND iPad as a part of the digital wolf pack initiative.

Dean Kennedy, the Executive Director of Residential Life, shared traffic patterns may be slow around campus as students move in and make their way around,

“Given the number of students we’re asking to check in at a specific date and time, if they follow those dates and times the traffic for the community should be a little less than it has been in the past. We appreciate the patience and flexibility because there will be times when it will be a little bit busier, but we’ll have staff out in force. The Reno Police Department, the university police department will be out to make sure everyone is safe,” Kennedy said.

Virginia Street will be a pretty busy street for the next three days as well. The hope with this many students back living on campus is for the engagement to grow at The University.

The first day of class begins on the 29th for UNR.

For more information on this coming school year at UNR, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.