Nevada unemployment rate falls to 4.4%

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A July report from the Nevada Department of Employment shows the state’s unemployment rate has fallen to 4.4%, adding 7,700 jobs in the month of July.

The new jobs mean the state has now fully recovered all jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now up more than 12,000 jobs since February of 2020.

The new numbers represent a slight downtick in unemployment, falling from 4.7% in June.

“Nevada’s employment continues to rise – good news for Nevadans seeking work and employers looking to fill open positions and diversify our economy. Today’s report shows confidence in Nevada’s economy, and we are focused on continuing to make Nevada stronger and more resilient,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

The city of Reno gained 1,000 jobs since June, while Carson City gained 100 jobs in that month. Las Vegas gained 5,400 jobs since June.

“Nevada’s labor market shows ongoing recovery this month, with both a significant increase in jobs over the month as well as an upward revision to last month’s data combining to push us more than 12,000 jobs beyond our February 2020 peak. In addition, we saw the unemployment rate drop by 0.3 percentage points, narrowing the gap with the United States to 0.9 percentage points.” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

