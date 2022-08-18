Nevada offering up to $500,000 to help preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is offering up to $500,000 in grants for approved projects in the Tahoe Basin to help preserve and maintain them.

Public agencies and nonprofit organizations will be made eligible for this money. Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding.

A 25% matching contribution is required of all projects or programs, unless the applicant is a Nevada State Agency.

Examples of past projects the program has funded include:

Water quality initiatives

State park improvements

Research and monitoring studies

Invasive species surveys and removal

Public education efforts

Grant proposals can be submitted until 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 4. Submissions made through email and Google Drive links will not be accepted. Your application must contain a flash drive with an electronic copy of the application document package, copies of all images contained in the proposal (in JPG format), and copies of all budgets (in Excel format).

Further information can be found here. The funding for these grants is supported by the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Program, which has generated $10 million through sales and annual renewal fees.

