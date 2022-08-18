Nevada offering up to $500,000 to help preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is offering up to $500,000 in grants for approved projects in the Tahoe Basin to help preserve and maintain them.

Public agencies and nonprofit organizations will be made eligible for this money. Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding.

A 25% matching contribution is required of all projects or programs, unless the applicant is a Nevada State Agency.

Examples of past projects the program has funded include:

  • Water quality initiatives
  • State park improvements
  • Research and monitoring studies
  • Invasive species surveys and removal
  • Public education efforts

Grant proposals can be submitted until 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 4. Submissions made through email and Google Drive links will not be accepted. Your application must contain a flash drive with an electronic copy of the application document package, copies of all images contained in the proposal (in JPG format), and copies of all budgets (in Excel format).

Further information can be found here. The funding for these grants is supported by the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Program, which has generated $10 million through sales and annual renewal fees.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

(File)
Crash west of Eureka, Nevada kills 1
Sierra Arts Foundation Open Studios Event
The Sierra Arts Foundation to host 12th annual open studios event for art lovers to see artists at work
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival
Pioneer Center hosts Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival benefitting the SPCA of Northern Nevada
Meznarich was given the award in a ceremony Thursday morning
Carson City girl honored for helping capture warranted sex offender