Monsoonal flooding damages roads throughout Winnemucca area

WINNCEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - Monsoonal flooding has damaged roads throughout the Winnemucca area, the Bureau of Land Management said Thursday.

Now, with hunting season approaching, Winnemucca District staff are making sure the public knows of the damage on, but not limited to, the Fencemaker Canyon Road and Panther Canyon Road,

Engineers with the district will be working to evaluate and repair any damage they come across as soon as possible. They advise that damage may not be limited to just the roads maintained by the BLM.

“We also strongly urge Burning Man Event goers to avoid Jungo Road for access to the event. Jungo Road can be very rough on tires and cell coverage is spotty at best, should you need help,” said Winnemucca District Manager, Ester McCullough.

They urge anyone driving in remote areas of the district to use caution. Anyone wanting more information is asked to call 775-623-1500.

