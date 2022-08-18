LAPD officer pleads no contest to assault on homeless man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A police officer who was seen on video beating a homeless man pleaded no contest to assault on Thursday but won’t spend any time in prison, prosecutors said.

Frank Hernandez, 51, entered the plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, a year of anger management classes and two years of probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In April 2020, Hernandez and his partner responded to a report of trespassing at a vacant lot near a church in the Boyle Heights area, authorities said.

They saw Richard Castillo and ordered him to leave.

But during a confrontation, Hernandez punched the unarmed man more than a dozen times in the head, neck and body, a statement from the DA’s office said.

The assault was captured on video by a bystander who posted it online.

AGRO COP ASSAULTS NON VIOLENT FOO IN BOYLE HEIGHTS pic.twitter.com/VPeIpVG4YG — FOOS GONE WILD (@foosgonewild) May 5, 2020

At a preliminary hearing, Hernandez’s partner testified against him and said the attack was unprovoked, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Wearing a badge does not give an officer the right to use unreasonable and excessive force. When this happens, it erodes trust in the community and can impact our collective safety,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “My office will continue to hold officers accountable when they break the law.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hernandez was still on the LAPD force. However, California law prohibits people with felony convictions from being law enforcement officers.

Castillo wasn’t seriously hurt in the attack. He filed a federal lawsuit against the LAPD in 2020 but was shot and killed in 2021, his attorney, Wesley Ouchi, told the Times.

Ouchi called Hernandez’s plea a “bittersweet victory” for the Castillo family.

“Any civilian, in the same position as Officer Hernandez, would have received a jail offer from the District Attorney’s Office,” Ouchi said in an email to Times. “However, the historic felony charges against Officer Hernandez demonstrate a level of progress in our society that would have been utterly unheard of just a few years ago.”

