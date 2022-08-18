Elko Bomb Squad responds to call of a suspicious package

Elko Police say they got reports of a suspicious circumstance around 7:00 a.m.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elko Police were called to the 700 block of Cedar Street early Thursday morning for a report of suspicious circumstances.

After arriving, officers learned a man had placed a backpack under the bushes against a house before walking away.

Area residences were evacuated and the Elko Bomb Squad x-rayed the backpack. Upon doing so, they discovered suspicious items that resembled pipe bombs.

The pack was breached by bomb techs, when it was discovered the pack did not contain items considered suspicious.

Elko Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The owner of the backpack was located and interviewed by officers.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

