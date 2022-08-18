Donation-funded search and discovery dive team to join search for Kiely Rodni

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As authorities race to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni and her car, a volunteer search and discovery dive team is making its way to Truckee to assist.

Adventures With Purpose (AWP) is dedicated to helping families of missing loved ones.

Founder and diver Jared Leisek, started it as an environmental group, cleaning up waterways and documenting the process on YouTube but his efforts led him to discover more than trash.

“He was running into cars underwater... we then started to run into human remains in those cars,” said Doug Bishop, lead diver for AWP.

He said viewers of the channel then started to request their help, turning AWP into nationwide search and rescuers, helping solve cold cases.

“Help law enforcement, help close those cases and provide answers to families,” said Bishop.

Although the search for Rodni is still fresh and many resources are being used, the team couldn’t ignore requests for their expertise.

“I can not disclose who has requested us for security purposes but we were requested,” said Bishop. “This case is high profile, we received thousands and thousands of messages regarding this case. We have a lot of different agents who have reached out.”

When KOLO8 News Now contacted the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, they were not aware of the organization’s post, confirming their participation in the search.

The team uses sonar equipment and in the last two years, it has helped solve 23 cold cases and recover over 100 vehicles.

According to Bishop 20 out of those 23 cases have been found in areas already searched.

“What makes us successful is... we don’t have red tape that other agencies have, you know? A lot of times their hands are tight, their policies prevent them from doing certain things,” said Bishop.

He adds that their skills with sonar also give them an edge. Their services are free for law enforcement and families, while the team is funded by community donations and the support of their social media pages.

AWP’s goal is to arrive in California Friday evening, but wishes between now and then that they’re no longer needed.

“I hope and pray that she’s found and found safe prior to our arrival,” said Bishop.

The organization will be staying in the area as long as needed.

If you would like to help AWP, you can donate here or watch their content on YouTube.

