Crash west of Eureka, Nevada kills 1

EUREKA, Nevada (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal car crash from July 31 on US-50 west of Eureka.

NSP says their preliminary investigation has determined a blue Mazda CX-5 traveling westbound, and a gold Ford Fusion traveling eastbound, collided when the driver of the Mazda attempted to pass a slower moving commercial vehicle by moving into the eastbound lane.

Upon impact, the Mazda diverted to the right, causing the vehicle to drive off the roadway and overturn.

The Ford Fusion was diverted to the left, and drove off the left side of the road. The driver, 74-year-old Francis Fields of Ely, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was treated for suspected minor injuries, while the Mazda’s passenger reported no injuries.

NSP continues to investigate the crash. They urge anyone with any info to contact them at their Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

