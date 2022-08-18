City of Reno looking for public input on next Police Chief

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is asking for the public’s help to determine its next Chief of Police.

Current chief Jason Soto announced he will be retiring from his position in January 2023 after more than 25 years of service with the department.

The department is asking residents to share their public safety priorities and the qualities they would like out of a new police chief by taking a survey, which will be open until Sept. 30.

The results from that survey will help inform the process of selecting a new chief. The public may email their feedback to renochiefofpolice@ralphandersen.com.

Members of the community are also invited to stakeholder meetings aimed at aiding in the selection process at the following dates and times:

A Spanish interpreter will be available at each meeting.

“We have an exciting opportunity to check-in and work together with our community to add a new teammate who amplifies the best traditions of RPD in meeting the needs and concerns of our growing city and serving as a model of policing excellence,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.

The survey opened Wednesday, with the nationwide recruitment process starting Aug. 29. Recruitment will close Oct. 7.

