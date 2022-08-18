Carson City girl honored for helping capture warranted sex offender

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Carson City are honoring a Carson City School District student for helping to apprehend a warranted sex offender.

Avery Meznarich, a fourth-grader from Mark Twain Elementary School, was honored as part of the national “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.

Officials say she provided intel and photographs to the sheriff’s office helping to apprehend the warranted sex offender from California that police say was suspiciously lurking at a Carson City park earlier this month.

Meznarich was accompanied by her mother, a teacher at Mark Twain Elementary, and was awarded a hero’s certificate along with a custom badge and keychain from the sheriff’s office, as well as some lapel pens from Mayor Bagwell.

Students from Meznarich’s class were able to watch the presentation via livestream in Meznarich’s classroom.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says her observations and quick sharing of photos and information helped the sheriff’s office move quickly to apprehend the offender.

