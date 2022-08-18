Carson City girl honored for helping capture warranted sex offender

Meznarich was given the award in a ceremony Thursday morning
Meznarich was given the award in a ceremony Thursday morning(The Carson City School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Carson City are honoring a Carson City School District student for helping to apprehend a warranted sex offender.

Avery Meznarich, a fourth-grader from Mark Twain Elementary School, was honored as part of the national “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.

Officials say she provided intel and photographs to the sheriff’s office helping to apprehend the warranted sex offender from California that police say was suspiciously lurking at a Carson City park earlier this month.

Meznarich was accompanied by her mother, a teacher at Mark Twain Elementary, and was awarded a hero’s certificate along with a custom badge and keychain from the sheriff’s office, as well as some lapel pens from Mayor Bagwell.

Students from Meznarich’s class were able to watch the presentation via livestream in Meznarich’s classroom.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says her observations and quick sharing of photos and information helped the sheriff’s office move quickly to apprehend the offender.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Nevada offering up to $500,000 to help preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin
(File)
Crash west of Eureka, Nevada kills 1
Sierra Arts Foundation Open Studios Event
The Sierra Arts Foundation to host 12th annual open studios event for art lovers to see artists at work
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival
Pioneer Center hosts Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival benefitting the SPCA of Northern Nevada