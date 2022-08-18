Caltrans reopens Highway 89
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans announced Thursday they have reopened Highway 89 to one-way controlled traffic.
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office will no longer be offering morning and evening escorts, and the emergency access road will be closed.
The highway had been initially closed earlier this month after a storm brought nearly two and a half inches of rain brought mud and debris into the town of Markleeville.
