Caltrans reopens Highway 89

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans announced Thursday they have reopened Highway 89 to one-way controlled traffic.

Effective at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office will no longer be offering morning and evening escorts, and the emergency access road will be closed.

The highway had been initially closed earlier this month after a storm brought nearly two and a half inches of rain brought mud and debris into the town of Markleeville.

