Caltrans reopens Highway 89

Road work following flash flooding in Alpine County.
Road work following flash flooding in Alpine County.(Alpine County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caltrans announced Thursday they have reopened Highway 89 to one-way controlled traffic.

Effective at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office will no longer be offering morning and evening escorts, and the emergency access road will be closed.

The highway had been initially closed earlier this month after a storm brought nearly two and a half inches of rain brought mud and debris into the town of Markleeville.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Art of Childhood Silent Auction
Art of Childhood Silent Auction
Nevada offering up to $500,000 to help preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin
(File)
Crash west of Eureka, Nevada kills 1
Sierra Arts Foundation Open Studios Event
The Sierra Arts Foundation to host 12th annual open studios event for art lovers to see artists at work