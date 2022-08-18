Art made from Caldor Fire ash raising money for firefighters

Lake Tahoe Community College and Tahoe artist Shelley Zentner are partnering to commemorate the...
Lake Tahoe Community College and Tahoe artist Shelley Zentner are partnering to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Caldor Fire at LTCC’s Haldan Art Gallery. The public is welcome to attend on Wednesday, August 17 from 5pm-7pm in the library building on LTCC’s campus.(Lake Tahoe Community College)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cali.(KOLO) - A new art exhibit opened Wednesday, August 17, 2022 and continues until September 2, 2022. It features works made of ashes from the Caldor Fire inside the Haldan Gallery at Lake Tahoe Community College.

.Artist Shelley Zentner has about 30 pieces on display at Lake Tahoe Community College.

They’re made with charcoal from the Caldor Fire, which just had its first anniversary.

As time went on she decided these pieces would look great in an exhibition so Zentner kept painting.

”Hope was something that kept coming back again and again. I started to find myself drawing things coming back to life, the grasses coming back to life, the vegetation, but also the rising sun,” Zentner said. The exhibit runs through September 2, 2022.

Zentner says 100 percent of the profits from artwork sales go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Click here to learn more about the art exhibit and to make a purchase. 

