Aces Give Bees Double Trouble in 7-4 Win

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (64-49) had double vision Wednesday night with a team season-high eight doubles to power past the Salt Lake Bees (54-59) in a 7-4 win in front of 3,642 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.

Camden Duzenack tied a franchise record of three doubles, finished the night with a 3-for-4 performance, plated two, and recorded one run scored.

Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, the Aces plated three, powered by a two-run double from Jake Hager to put Reno ahead 5-3.

In the sixth inning, a pair of RBI two-baggers from Duzenack and Corbin Carroll extended Reno’s lead to 7-4.

Keone Kela was called on to pitch the ninth and slammed the door with a scoreless inning, allowing no hits and no walks for his first save in an Aces uniform.

The win was awarded to Blake Workman (W, 3-0), who finished with a final line of three earned runs on five hits, one walk and no strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched.

The bottom third of Reno’s lineup consisting of Hager, Grayson Greiner and Duzenack, combined for a 6-for-11 performance with three doubles and six RBI.

Aces Notables:

Grayson Greiner: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R.

Corbin Carroll: 2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI.

Jake Hager: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R.

Jeff Bain: (N/D), 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K’s.

Reno's squad will continue their six-game homestand against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. After the homestand, the Aces hit the road for a six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, starting on Tuesday, July 23.

