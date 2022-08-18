3 Storey County trustees agree to violations with ethics committee

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:55 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Commission on Ethics has approved three stipulated agreements for cases involving different Trustees of the Canyon General Improvement District out of Storey County.

David Hart and Philip Hilton agreed to accept one non-willful violation each. Trustee Larry Henderson agreed to one willful violation and a fine of $250.

All three will be required to complete ethics training and received formal public admonishments from the Commission.

The punishments stem from insufficient disclosure during meetings where the Canyon General Improvement District considered a matter that would have benefited the private interests of the homeowner’s association the three Trustees belonged to, the Commission said in a press release.

