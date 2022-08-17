WCSO warns of increasingly complex scams targeting locals

By Kevin Sheridan
Aug. 17, 2022
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is warning the public of increasingly complex scams targeting people in Northern Nevada.

WCSO has been told of a number of schemes aiming to scam residents out of personal information and money. Some of those scams are as follows:

SCAM 1: A caller will impersonate a former WCSO employee attempting to get information, and to schedule a court date as soon as possible. When pressed for info, the scammer tells the caller they will be held in contempt of court if they do not follow instructions.

WCSO advises they will never call you to obtain money or information, and that they will never threaten you.

SCAM 2: You may receive a text message telling you your Bank of America account was frozen, or that someone has charged hundreds of dollars to your Amazon account with a link to respond. WCSO advises you to log into your bank account to check and to not click the link provided.

SCAM 3: Senior citizens are being contacted by people purporting to be from Publisher’s Clearinghouse saying they have won a large sum of money, but they must sign up for a credit card in order to claim it.

WCSO says you should always file a report when scams like this happen. If you believe you have been the victim of an internet crime or scam attempt, you are urged to go to your local police and file a report.

You can also visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft, or call 877-438-4338, or 1-877-382-4357 to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission. You can also notify the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office by calling 775-328-3001.

