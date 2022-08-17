Traffic collision near Lake Tahoe kills 1

The collision near Lake Tahoe left one man dead
The collision near Lake Tahoe left one man dead(WCAX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision that left one man dead.

On Aug. 8, CHP says they received a call about a traffic collision on Rubicon Drive. CHP says the driver of a Honda made an unsafe turn to the right on the curved portion of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

The car then left the roadway and collided with a milepost marker and two trees, sustaining major front end damage.

One passenger was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain, but was pronounced dead four days later on Aug. 12.

The investigation has been reopened and is pending a further follow-up.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

The settlement comes from Ireland based company Endo International
Nevada, other states, agree in principle to opioid settlement with drug company Endo
Stefan Hutchison is seen in a booking photo from Saturday, Aug. 13 (left) and a second booking...
Man’s mental health questioned in Vegas airport panic case
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an increasing number of scams...
WCSO warns of increasingly complex scams targeting locals
Wild horses in Arizona, not the horses mentioned in the article
BLM offers $5,000 for info on 5 wild horse shootings