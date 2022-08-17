Traffic collision near Lake Tahoe kills 1

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision that left one man dead.

On Aug. 8, CHP says they received a call about a traffic collision on Rubicon Drive. CHP says the driver of a Honda made an unsafe turn to the right on the curved portion of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

The car then left the roadway and collided with a milepost marker and two trees, sustaining major front end damage.

One passenger was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain, but was pronounced dead four days later on Aug. 12.

The investigation has been reopened and is pending a further follow-up.

