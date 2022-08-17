Three years after explosion UNR’s Argenta Hall reopens

By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:57 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO)--Three years after a pair of explosions ripped through Argenta Hall, the dormitory at the University of Nevada Reno is ready to once again welcome students.

The explosions during a repair on the building’s boiler badly damaged the dorm and another, Nye Hall, next door. There were no serious injuries, but the damage forced the university to look for student housing off-campus.

The 750 students who will be housed in the refurbished building will find some improvements as well, features they had a hand in designing.

“University leadership worked very closely with students to find out what they want in a community where they are living,” says Dean Kennedy, the university’s Executive Director for Residential Life, Housing and Food Services, “and asking those students what would future students want.”

Those improvements include recreation and private study rooms and a new dining hall with 13 different food stations offering different menus.

UNR President Brian Sandoval hailed the opening as a significant moment in the school’s history, one that will have a positive impact on campus life.

