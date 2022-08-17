Tahoe drone show back on after July 4 cancellation

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe will be celebrating the Labor Day weekend with a drone lights show after initially having to cancel it on July 4.

One show will take place in Kings Beach on Sept. 2, with the other taking place on Sept. 4 on Tahoe City on Sept. 4. The shows had previously been postponed due to unseasonable weather.

“After having to postpone the drone light shows originally planned over the July 4 holiday in Kings Beach and Tahoe City due to the weather, we’re looking forward to hosting them for our community and visitors over Labor Day weekend,” said Tony Karwowski, president and CEO of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association.

“Community surveys will be used to help us determine how we proceed forward with enhancements or other options around this environmentally friendly celebration in the future,” he continued.

The show taking place on Sept. 2 will feature Achilles Wheel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The drone show will begin at 9:00 p.m, with both events taking place at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

“We’re excited to finish out the summer season and our Music on the Beach concert series with a custom drone light show over Lake Tahoe,” said Alyssa Reilly, North Tahoe Business Association executive director.

“Our hope is that both residents and visitors enjoy the show and see what may be possible for future Independence Day celebrations,” she continued.

The show on Sept. 4 will feature a performance by The Blues Monsters from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the drone show starting at 8:30 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a spectacular drone light show over Labor Day weekend and to thanking our community for a great summer season that saw the return of popular events in Tahoe City,” said Katie Biggers, Tahoe City Downtown Association executive director.

The drones will feature custom performances of up to 15 minutes, choregraphed to music. More than 100 drones will take part.

