Reno P.D. steps up enforcement in school zones thanks to grant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno Police Traffic Officer is headed out on his 6th stop on Vassar Street earlier today. There’s a school zone here for students at Vaughn Middle School. The signs are tough to miss.

But officers say unfortunately drivers get into a routine. They haven’t had to drive 15 miles an hour here for a couple of months.

“People aren’t used to them being active most of the time; you’re dealing with the regular 25-35 mile an hour speed limit,” says Reno Traffic Officer Michael Browett. “And when those flashers and flashing you are looking at 15 miles an hour,” he says.

Browett says thanks to a state grant, Reno Traffic Officers will step up their enforcement in school zones Monday through Friday.

The grant money pays for overtime. Traffic officers may be standing by before classes begin, or just when school lets out or anytime during school for that matter. He says while officers understand drivers might not have adjusted to the speed zone change, it is not an excuse.

“We like to set a tone early for lack of a better phrase,” he says. “That we have this expectation in our community that you will recognize and act appropriately in a school zone,” he says.

Besides going the posted speed, Officer Browett says full stops at crosswalks, and realizing there may be children present earlier than or after the speed zone change is activated are important considerations to prevent a serious accident.

He says besides going faster than the speed limit in school zones, the second most common citation is distracted driving--specifically cell phone use. The stepped-up enforcement goes until September 5th. A brand-new grant kicks in on October 1, 2022.

