Nevada Senators call for federal action on water conservation

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen are calling on the federal government to do more to ensure all states along the Colorado River Basin are contributing to water conservation along the Colorado River.

Their letter to the Department of the Interior comes after an announcement that Nevada will be limited in the amount of water they are allowed to draw from the Colorado River amidst a drought afflicting the region.

In their letter, the Senators said the Silver State has been a leader in water conservation, and that that leadership should be taken into account when formulating future water conservation plans.

The Senators also wrote to urge the DOI to ensure those states are taking equally protective measures to conserve water.

“On June 14, 2022, Commissioner Touton testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee about the urgent need for states and tribes throughout the Colorado River Basin to develop a plan to reduce water consumption to address the historic drought before an August 16, 2022 deadline,” the Senators wrote.

“Unfortunately, the deadline set by DOI has now passed and without an agreement. Following the recent announcement by the DOI asking Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico to make additional cuts to their water usage to conserve water along the Colorado River Basin, we call on you to take additional federal actions and measures to ensure all Lower Basin states are contributing to the Basin-wide conservation required to meet the severity of this crisis.”

Mexico also faced cuts as part of the water conservation effort.

The Senators continued:

“To assist with these efforts, we believe Nevada’s decades of leadership in water conservation can provide a vital blueprint for the Colorado River Basin’s future. Accordingly, we urge the expedient implementation of the proposals put forward by the Southern Nevada Water Authority.”

Their letter also urged the DOI to expedite the release of $4 billion in drought funding that is part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As you assess the proposals put forward by the partners in the region and establish guidelines for utilizing the drought mitigation resources provided in the Inflation Reduction Act, we also ask that you use DOI’s authorities and influence to include all parties in the solution and provide Congress with routine updates on efforts, actions, and coordination underway at the Department,” they concluded.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.