Nevada, other states, agree in principle to opioid settlement with drug company Endo

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Wednesday that the Silver State is one of 36 states that have reached a settlement with opioid manufacturer Endo as part of their bankruptcy.

As part of the agreement, Endo will provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments. It would also ban the promotion of Endo’s opioids and require the company to hand over millions of documents to a public online archive.

The agreement settles an allegation that Endo boosted its sales by using deceptive marketing, downplaying the risks of addiction while overstating the benefits of their drugs.

Endo, an Ireland based company with headquarters in Pennsylvania, produces drugs such as Percocet and Endocet. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday night in the Southern District of New York.

“Endo’s deceptive marketing is a major cause of the widespread opioid epidemic that has ravaged Nevada and other states,” said Ford. “My office will continue to hold the opioid companies at the root of this issue accountable, and the money that we receive from this settlement will help our state remediate the harms caused by this devastating epidemic.”

States further allege the company also falsely promoted the benefits of a drug called Opana ER, which was taken off the market in 2017.

According to the states, Endo promoted Opana ER’s supposed abuse-deterrent formulation, which they say did nothing to deter oral abuse and lead to deadly outbreaks of Hepatitis and HIV due to its abuse via injection.

The final resolution is contingent on court approval and final documentation, but involves the following, according to the Attorney General.

Requires payment of $450 million in cash over 10 years to participating states and subdivisions.

Requires Endo to turn over its opioid-related documents for publication online in a public document archive and pay $2.75 million for archival expenses.

Bans the marketing of Endo’s opioids forever.

Further information about each state’s allocation of funds under the settlement will become available as the agreement becomes final.

