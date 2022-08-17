Nevada County jury finds man guilty for sexual penetration, other charge

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA COUNTY (KOLO) - A jury in Nevada County jury has found a man guilty of sexual penetration, as well as another charge.

Logan Byrne was found guilty on that count as well as one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor when he supplied a minor with alcohol.

The jury found in January of 2019, an underage victim was at Byrne’s house as the guest of another underage person. The victim was given alcohol during the visit.

They fell asleep, then woke up to Byrne forcing himself upon the victim.

“Crimes against vulnerable victims are particularly horrific and our office will continue to do everything within our power under the law to hold those that commit these crimes accountable. Our thoughts are now with the victim. We hope the verdicts aide in the path of recovery and commend the courage it took to remain steadfast throughout the court process,” said District Attorney Jesse Wilson.

Byrne faces up to nine years in prison. His sentencing is set for Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

The scene of a head-on collision that closed East Golden Valley Road.
Head-on collision closes East Golden Valley Road
The truck was stolen on Aug. 15
Carson City Sheriffs looking for stolen vehicle
Sen. Jacky Rosen vists Lulius Innovation in Reno.
Local startup aims to advance military technology
Forcum was arrested near his home on Tuesday
Elko man arrested on attempted murder charge in vehicle vs pedestrian crash