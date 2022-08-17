Nevada County jury finds man guilty for sexual penetration, other charge

NEVADA COUNTY (KOLO) - A jury in Nevada County jury has found a man guilty of sexual penetration, as well as another charge.

Logan Byrne was found guilty on that count as well as one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor when he supplied a minor with alcohol.

The jury found in January of 2019, an underage victim was at Byrne’s house as the guest of another underage person. The victim was given alcohol during the visit.

They fell asleep, then woke up to Byrne forcing himself upon the victim.

“Crimes against vulnerable victims are particularly horrific and our office will continue to do everything within our power under the law to hold those that commit these crimes accountable. Our thoughts are now with the victim. We hope the verdicts aide in the path of recovery and commend the courage it took to remain steadfast throughout the court process,” said District Attorney Jesse Wilson.

Byrne faces up to nine years in prison. His sentencing is set for Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

