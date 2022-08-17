Las Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

Brandon Lee Toseland stands and listens to a judge during a brief court appearance Monday, Feb....
Brandon Lee Toseland stands and listens to a judge during a brief court appearance Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Toseland, accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer where police found it when the boy's sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man's home. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)(Ken Ritter | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.

Brandon Lee Toseland, 36, has been jailed since his arrest in February and is due for trial in December after pleading not guilty to murder, kidnapping, child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation charges.

Prosecutor Michelle Fleck declined comment Tuesday about a notice of intent to seek the death penalty filed Aug. 11 in Clark County District Court.

Toseland’s defense attorney, Craig Mueller, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

A lawyer who represented the boy’s mother has alleged she was physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Toseland. The woman is not facing criminal charges in the boy’s death.

The mother filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against Toseland in March. He responded with a counterclaim alleging the mother was aware the boy died in December and said she would help Toseland “preserve” the body.

The Clark County coroner ruled in July that the boy died of blunt force injuries and that his death was a homicide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Forcum was arrested near his home on Tuesday
Elko man arrested on attempted murder charge in vehicle vs pedestrian crash
School Zone on Vassar Street
Reno P.D. steps up enforcement in school zones thanks to grant
The collision near Lake Tahoe left one man dead
Traffic collision near Lake Tahoe kills 1
The settlement comes from Ireland based company Endo International
Nevada, other states, agree in principle to opioid settlement with drug company Endo