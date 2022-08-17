Lane closures in Fallon take affect next Monday

Lane closures are expected as part of the work. (Source: MGN)
Lane closures are expected as part of the work. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures in Fallon as part of road resurfacing are due to begin next Monday in the town of Fallon.

The closures and travel delays will take place on Harrigan Road and Union Lane from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the routes and improves the roadway surfaces.

Rolling single lane closures are to be expected between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the following days and roads:

  • Aug. 22-23: Union Lane between U.S. 95 and Pasture Road
  • Aug. 24-29: Harrigan Road between Berney Road and East Stillwater Avenue
  • Aug. 30: Union Lane between U.S. 95 and Pasture Road

Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and finding alternate routes is advised.

Crews will be resurfacing the roads with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt to help protect and prolong pavement life.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

A photo of Andrew Revkin at the North Pole
Environmental journalist Andrew Revkin to speak at UNR
Nevada Senators call for federal action on water conservation
The treatment will take place from around 6:00 a.m. to noon Thursday
Aerial mosquito treatment set for Thursday in Washoe County
FILE - The Colorado River flows at Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area,...
EXPLAINER: Winners, losers in water cuts for Western states