Lane closures in Fallon take affect next Monday

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lane closures in Fallon as part of road resurfacing are due to begin next Monday in the town of Fallon.

The closures and travel delays will take place on Harrigan Road and Union Lane from Aug. 22 to Aug. 30, as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the routes and improves the roadway surfaces.

Rolling single lane closures are to be expected between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the following days and roads:

Aug. 22-23 : Union Lane between U.S. 95 and Pasture Road

Aug. 24-29 : Harrigan Road between Berney Road and East Stillwater Avenue

Aug. 30: Union Lane between U.S. 95 and Pasture Road

Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and finding alternate routes is advised.

Crews will be resurfacing the roads with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt to help protect and prolong pavement life.

