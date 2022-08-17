Head-on collision closes East Golden Valley Road

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -East Golden Valley Road is closed from Spearhead Way to Opal Station Drive following a head-on collision, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

There is no timetable to reopen the road.

There were no fatalities but three people were taken to the hospital with injuries Their conditions were no immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said it involved a collision between a truck towing a trailer and a sports utility vehicle.

It’s not clear if speed or impairment were factors, the sheriff’s office said.

