Free stargazing festival

CEDARVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - You have a chance to stargaze like a professional astronomer through powerful telescopes at the Dark Sky Festival.

It’s Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 29 in Cedarville, California.

Members of the Astronomical Society of Nevada are sharing their expertise with the public this year.

A telescope for solar system viewing during the day will be on hand as well.

There will be a variety of activities such as painting and trivia and of course stargazing.

“The Saturday night event is a stargazing party, which is like the culmination of it all where you actually get to go out and look at the stars, so that’s fun for everyone,” said Friends of Nevada Wilderness Program Manager, Nora Richter.

Cedarville is one of the darkest towns in the United States making for excellent views of the night sky.

The event is free to anyone who wants to attend.

