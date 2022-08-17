Free stargazing festival

Gaze into the Colorado skies
Gaze into the Colorado skies(National Park Service)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDARVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - You have a chance to stargaze like a professional astronomer through powerful telescopes at the Dark Sky Festival.

It’s Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 29 in Cedarville, California.

Members of the Astronomical Society of Nevada are sharing their expertise with the public this year.

A telescope for solar system viewing during the day will be on hand as well.

There will be a variety of activities such as painting and trivia and of course stargazing.

“The Saturday night event is a stargazing party, which is like the culmination of it all where you actually get to go out and look at the stars, so that’s fun for everyone,” said Friends of Nevada Wilderness Program Manager, Nora Richter.

Cedarville is one of the darkest towns in the United States making for excellent views of the night sky.

The event is free to anyone who wants to attend.

Click here to RSVP.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Axe Battle
Axe Battle
Political leaders discussed issues facing Lake Tahoe at the The 2022 Tahoe Summit on Aug. 16,...
2022 Tahoe Summit
The Washoe County School District continues to face a shortage of teachers.
WCSD teacher shortage
Argenta Hall Dining Commons
Three years after explosion UNR’s Argenta Hall reopens