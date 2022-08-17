Environmental journalist Andrew Revkin to speak at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Environmental journalist Andrew Revkin is scheduled to speak at UNR this September.

The event will take place on Sept. 8 and will open the Discover Science Lecture Series’ 12th season at the university.

Revkin has been an environmental journalist for around 40 years, with UNR describing him as “one of America’s most honored, experienced and innovative journalists focused on environmental and human sustainability.”

During his lecture, he will offer new strategies for talking about climate change, and building a better relationship between people and the Earth.

Registration is required for the Sept. 8 lecture, the link for which can be found here. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Davidson Mathematics and Science Center’s Redfield Auditorium.

Free parking will be offered on the fourth and fifth level of the Whalen Parking complex.

Other speakers this season will include Sarah Host on Dec. 1, American Nobel-laureate physicist David Wineland on March 2, and pathologist and children’s book author Eva Pell on April 20.

“Science encompasses a wonderfully diverse collection of explorations into the unknown. We invite science lovers and the science-curious to join us and experience the extent of the science universe as the best scientists on the planet visit the University of Nevada, Reno for our Discover Science Lecture Series,” Jeff Thompson, University provost and founder of the Discover Science Lecture Series, said.

