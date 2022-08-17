Elko man arrested on attempted murder charge in vehicle vs pedestrian crash

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elko Police have arrested a man for attempted murder after a victim said he was run over by a family member on Tuesday.

The department said they were dispatched to the area of 5th and Cedar Streets in the city around 7:00 p.m. Upon arriving, they found a 33-year-old victim laying face down in the roadway.

A suspect, driving a 2020 red Ford Mustang, had already left the scene. He told officers he was struck by a family member he says had previously threatened over text message.

He told police that he and the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Mark Robert Forcum of Elko, were involved in an ongoing dispute. The victim was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forcum was later located by officers near his residence where he was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

He was transported to the Elko County Jail without incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.