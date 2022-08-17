Dress like a scallywag and brush up on your pirate accents for Reno Riverwalk’s August wine tour

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Downtown Riverwalk Merchants’ Association’s August wine walk is Saturday, Aug. 20. This is a unique pirate-themed tour of local bars and restaurants that includes a treasure hunt. Nearly 20 locations will be hiding gold doubloons which rewards treasure hunters with free admission to any future wine walk event. The treasure hunt kicked off Aug. 2 and runs throughout the month until all the gold coins have been found.

Britton Griffith, president of the Riverwalk District, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costumed attire and join in the festivities. All attendees must be 21 and can purchase tickets online or at one of the 14 starting locations. Stops include Home Means Nevada Co., Pizza Reno, Crafted Palette, The National Automobile Museum, Reno Axe Bar, Urban Market, and 15 additional stops. Turn in your map at The Library Bar by 5 p.m. for a chance to win prizes.

The tour gets underway at 2 p.m.

The Wine Walk is held on the third Saturday of every month. Your $30 purchase includes a decorative wine glass and tasting fee. Each month portions of the proceeds for the Reno Wine Walk benefit local small businesses and the district’s beautification program. Funds from the program support river preservation, signage replacements and art installations. It also provides a small rebate back to the participating non-profits and small businesses.

For more information about this month’s and future Reno Wine Walks, click here.

