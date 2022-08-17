Carson City Sheriffs looking for stolen vehicle

The truck was stolen on Aug. 15
The truck was stolen on Aug. 15
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck taken from the area of State Street and Handelin Road on Aug. 15.

According to police, the truck has Nevada plates 527ASC, and is a white box truck with a graphic that says plumbing on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

