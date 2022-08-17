BLM offers $5,000 for info on 5 wild horse shootings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses.

BLM says the shootings happened in mid-November 2021 in Jakes Valley, located around 30 miles west of Ely, Nevada.

“The agency investigates and prosecutes the killings of wild horses as part of the BLM’s enforcement of the Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971. Our investigation is seeking additional information from the public to identify further leads and ultimately the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about the incident please contact us,” said BLM Criminal Investigator Michael Mortensen.

On Nov. 16, the agency was contacted by a member of the public who had discovered the mortally wounded horses about two miles south of U.S. Highway 50.

The remains were located within 600 yards of each other, with an aborted fetus attached to one of the dead animals, according to BLM.

One horse was found alive, but had to be euthanized due to its injuries. An investigation determined the horses were killed on or about Nov. 16.

A necropsy from BLM found the horses ranged from 18 months to six years of age. Anyone with information is asked to call the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

