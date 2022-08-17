Best practices to improve your child’s brain for school

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’re officially at that halfway point of the first week of school and getting in that back-to-school routine can take some time after the summer break. There are some ways families can help boost kids’ brains this school year.

Prioritizing brain health can make a big difference. The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health recommends having your child take advantage of recess. When they are moving and running around it allows for an increase in blood flow and oxygen to the brain. Physical activity also benefits memory, enhancing learning along with a child’s mood and thinking.

Pack a brain-healthy lunch filled with antioxidants. Staying social is also recommended for brain health. Have your child join a club, volunteer, or even help out with tasks at home.

Kat Hartley is the Project Manager for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, they shared that having a strict sleep schedule is also important,

“The brain is not just up there by itself, it’s impacted by our bodies. When we get a good night’s sleep this is a chance for the brain to go through a scrub cycle. It puts together neurons, all that new learning, and it gets rid of stuff it doesn’t need and it’s so vital even to our immune system,” Hartley said.

Picking up a hobby like learning a new language or how to play an instrument is another way to benefit the brain.

Putting the electronics down earlier is recommended for kids. It will help them wind down and feel ready for the next day

