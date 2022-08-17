Axe Battle

By Denise Wong
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:11 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ten guitarists will battle it out in the ultimate competition with the winner getting a spot for their band to perform in the Battle. Axe & Tracks music festival.  But those who are interested have only a few days left to try to get a spot in the competition. The deadline to enter is August 21, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.  Spike McGuire visited KOLO 8 to talk about what it takes to enter and what it means to be a part of the festival when it comes to the Biggest Little City in October.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiely Rodni, left, in a security camera image taken hours before she was last seen and with a...
Kiely Rodni: Reward money increases to $75,000
The brush fire in the Joy Lake Road area.
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
The Nevada State Police said these guns were seized after Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of...
Police: Speeding in Elko County leads to 114 gun charges, $965,000 bail
Flashing lights graphic
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
Police say the crash happened late Thursday morning
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive

Latest News

Gaze into the Colorado skies
Free stargazing festival
Political leaders discussed issues facing Lake Tahoe at the The 2022 Tahoe Summit on Aug. 16,...
2022 Tahoe Summit
The Washoe County School District continues to face a shortage of teachers.
WCSD teacher shortage
Argenta Hall Dining Commons
Three years after explosion UNR’s Argenta Hall reopens