Aerial mosquito treatment set for Thursday in Washoe County

The treatment, an aerial larvicide application to treat mosquito larvae, is the fourth of its kind in 2022
The treatment will take place from around 6:00 a.m. to noon Thursday
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District announced they will be conducting an aerial mosquito treatment in Washoe County this Thursday.

The treatment, an aerial larvicide application to treat mosquito larvae, is the fourth of its kind in 2022, and will be the second-to-last treatment of the season.

WCHD urges residents in the Stead, Spanish Springs, Rosewood Lakes, South Meadows, and Damonte Ranch areas to be aware of a helicopter dropping a non-liquid granular product on wetland water sources beginning around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Residents are advised to avoid walking paths along the wetland areas where the helicopter is flying from approximately 6:00 a.m. to noon.

An additional aerial treatment day is scheduled for Sept. 22, though where it will happen has not yet been announced. Officials say, however, that day is subject to change.

