Washoe Sheriffs search for suspect who prompted school lockdown

An image of the suspect's motorcycle
An image of the suspect's motorcycle(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect whose manhunt prompted the closure of two local schools.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a motorcycle on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in Sun Valley.

The rider then failed to yield to police and dropped his motorcycle near the intersection of 9th Street and Yukon Drive before attempting to flee on foot.

A search for the suspect then ensued, which prompted the closure of Virginia Palmer Elementary and Sun Valley Elementary.

After searching the neighborhood with deputies and K-9 units, the suspect was not located, and police ended their search. It was determined there was no immediate danger to the public, and both schools were cleared to open again.

The investigation remains ongoing. Washoe County Sheriffs urge anyone with information about the incident to call (775)-328-3001.

